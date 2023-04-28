Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $127,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $134,276,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,244. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $170.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

