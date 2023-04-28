Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 333,003 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 333,003 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Abbott Laboratories worth $538,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 219,509 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ABT traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

