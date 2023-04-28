Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 180,624 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 180,624 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of NIKE worth $299,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 819,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $95,854,000 after acquiring an additional 164,029 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.30. 1,677,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.40. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

