Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 79,655 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $149,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,345. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average of $158.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

