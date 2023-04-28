Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 92,256 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Salesforce worth $109,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2 %

CRM stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.21. 1,785,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average is $161.99. The company has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,856 shares of company stock worth $9,004,949. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

