Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 2.67% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $257,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.56. 2,502,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,689,241. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.