Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $96,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.59. 1,019,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.