Mizuho Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $48.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

eBay Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

