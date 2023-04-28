Mizuho Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $48.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

