Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Trading Down 3.3%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.91. 380,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,163,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 457,622 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
