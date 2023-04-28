Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Trading Down 3.3%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.91. 380,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,163,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 457,622 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

