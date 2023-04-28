Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $617,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.01 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.27 and its 200-day moving average is $215.46. The company has a market capitalization of $430.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

