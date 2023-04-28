Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

NYSE MC opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $240,414.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,771,489.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,457.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $240,414.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,781 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,917. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,494,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 257,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,984,000 after buying an additional 211,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Moelis & Company by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

