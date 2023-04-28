Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
MBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of MBRX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.