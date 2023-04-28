Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

