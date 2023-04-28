Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $356.17.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE MOH opened at $296.92 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.90.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.