Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $356.17.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE MOH opened at $296.92 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

