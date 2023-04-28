Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.01 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

