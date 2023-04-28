Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.82 on Friday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

