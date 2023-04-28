Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.82 on Friday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
