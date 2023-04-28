Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $78.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.