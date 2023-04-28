Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $78.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.
Mondelez International Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
