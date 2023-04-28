Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $72.13 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $72.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $154.83 or 0.00529304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,265.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00304872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00067091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00400915 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,271,767 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

