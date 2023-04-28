MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the March 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:ML traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $81.90.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

