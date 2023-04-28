MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MonotaRO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MONOY traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.40. 170,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.65. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.02 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities research analysts predict that MonotaRO will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

