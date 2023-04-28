Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

IRM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. 254,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

