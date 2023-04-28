Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.06. The stock had a trading volume of 808,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

