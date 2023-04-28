Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.31. 120,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,792. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

