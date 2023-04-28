Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 10,775 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 436,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,254. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

