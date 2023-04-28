Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,895 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,551. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

