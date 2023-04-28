Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 41,658 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,658 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 685,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

