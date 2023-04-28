Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,244 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.86. 1,236,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,702. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.81. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.71.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

