Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 7,030 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $39,553,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. 846,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842,262. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.