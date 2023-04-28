Morgan Stanley Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $21.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

Pinterest Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 35,569,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,670,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.92 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,359,000 after buying an additional 1,669,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,053 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Pinterest by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

