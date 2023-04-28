Morgan Stanley Trims Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price to $44.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $60.08.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Tenable’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 128.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tenable by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tenable by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.