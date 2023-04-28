Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

TSE:MRG.UN remained flat at C$17.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$19.11.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

