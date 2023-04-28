MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €18.47 ($20.52) and last traded at €18.94 ($21.04). Approximately 88,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.08 ($21.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($13.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.22) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.89) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.71.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

