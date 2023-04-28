MorphoSys (MOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

MorphoSys Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $724.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MorphoSys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,056,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

