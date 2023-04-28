Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Stock Price Up 22.8%

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) traded up 22.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 141 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of biotechnology products. It focuses on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. The company was founded by Steven King, Paul Lytle, Nicole F.

