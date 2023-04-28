Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. Mplx has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Mplx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $6,533,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 423,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,789,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.