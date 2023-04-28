MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $1,478,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,727,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

