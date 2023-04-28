MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI traded up $17.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.10. 358,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,133. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at MSCI

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

