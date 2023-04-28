M&T Bank Corp Buys 28,961 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Copart Stock Up 1.4 %
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
