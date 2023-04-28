M&T Bank Corp Buys 28,961 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Stock Up 1.4 %

CPRT stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,231. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.