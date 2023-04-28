M&T Bank Corp Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. 1,809,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

