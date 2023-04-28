M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $61.31. 1,328,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,921. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

