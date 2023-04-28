Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.20. 3,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,406. The company has a market cap of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.
