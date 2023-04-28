Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,956.0 days.

Nabtesco Price Performance

Shares of Nabtesco stock remained flat at $24.71 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.65. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

