Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,956.0 days.
Nabtesco Price Performance
Shares of Nabtesco stock remained flat at $24.71 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.65. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $28.88.
Nabtesco Company Profile
