NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.38. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 33,647 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NNVC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NanoViricides Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoViricides ( NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

Further Reading

