NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.38. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 33,647 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on NNVC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NanoViricides Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
