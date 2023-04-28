Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Naspers stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. Naspers has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Naspers Ltd. operates as an Internet and media group. It operates through the following segments: ECommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, Media, and Corporate. The ECommerce segment refers to internet platforms to provide various services and products. The Social and Internet Platforms segment holds listed investments in social and internet platforms through Tencent, and Mail.ru.

