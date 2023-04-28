Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Naspers Trading Up 0.9 %
Naspers stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. Naspers has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.50.
Naspers Company Profile
