Natalye Paquin Acquires 837 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $16,957.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Univest Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $589.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.