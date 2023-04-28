Navalign LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,677.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.57. 285,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,531. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.



