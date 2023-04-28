Navalign LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 110,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

