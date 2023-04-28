Navalign LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VOE opened at $133.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
