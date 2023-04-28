Navalign LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.39. 20,870,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,302,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $318.50. The stock has a market cap of $505.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.