Navalign LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,254. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 33,451 shares valued at $1,276,344. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.