Navalign LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $182.60. 474,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,524.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.